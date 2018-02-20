Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global enterprise cyber security market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006176/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global enterprise cyber security market 2018-2022 under their energy library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's updated market research report will provide a detailed analysis and forecast of the enterprise cyber security market across several regions around the globe. The research report will focus on providing businesses with detailed insight into the market based on revenue. The report will include drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends influencing the global enterprise cyber security market. It will offer clients the ability to access critical information regarding current trends and future propositions.

The updated research report on the global enterprise cyber security market is an integral part of Technavio's IT security portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the IT security, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include industrial cyber security, web application firewalls, email security, and electronic security.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Enterprise cyber security: a market full of opportunities

Cyber threats are attempts to disrupt or damage IT systems through the internet and access critical information using spyware, malware, and phishing. Cyber security solutions help enterprises monitor, detect, report, and counter cyber threats to maintain the confidentiality of the IT systems. The increasing internet penetration and the growing usage of mobile devices and applications have given rise to sophisticated cyber-attacks on IT business infrastructure. This has become a major cause of concern for enterprises of all sizes.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Enterprises are implementing cyber security solutions to ensure the security of critical information stored in computer systems or digital memory devices. The increasing use of mobile devices has been a major factor that is contributing to the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key sectors

On-premises enterprise cyber security

Cloud-based enterprise cyber security

Hybrid enterprise cyber security

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of enterprise cyber security, as well as external factors and new competitors. The IT securitysector evolves swiftly, and so does Technavio.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006176/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com