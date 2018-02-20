London stocks fell less than one point on Tuesday, as solid results from HSBC and BHP Billiton failed to please demanding investors but currency traders were more taken in by Brexit reports. The FTSE 100 closed 0.89 points or just 0.012% lower at 7,246.77, while the pound recovered from earlier losses against the dollar to climb to a flat 1.4002 and gained 0.6% versus the euro to 1.1350. Sterling was tickled green by a vivid speech by Brexit secretary David Davis in Vienna, where he painted an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...