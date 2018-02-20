Traffic software company Tracsis announced on Tuesday that it expects strong growth for its half-year earnings and revenue when compared to the previous year. Revenues for the six months up to December 31 is guided to be in excess of £18m, compared to £15.6m over the same period the previous year, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to reach £4.3m compared to £3.5m the year before. Furthermore, the company estimated its cash balance would reach ...

