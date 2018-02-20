AIM-quoted housebuilder Springfield Properties reported a double-digit jump in profit and revenue in its maiden interim report card since floating on the market back in October 2017. Springfield boosted its operating profits 16.9% to £3.6m over the six months to 30 November, while adjusted pre-tax profit grew by 19.6%, from £2.6m to £3.1m. Completions increased 6%, with the Scottish firm finishing 280 new homes as it grew its land bank to 10,605 plots versus the 9,195 it held as of 31 May. ...

