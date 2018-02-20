Thomson Reuters reported on Tuesday that chief executive Jim Smith is set to make a full recovery after being hospitalised following an arrhythmia incident on 12 February. Smith's condition is stable and, although he remains under observation in a Toronto hospital, he is expected to be released within the next two weeks, followed by a period of recovery. The former journalist was appointed as chief executive in 2012 and began his career at Thomson Corp in 1987 as head of its North American ...

