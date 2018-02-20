The Balearic Islands regional government has fined Airbnb 300,000 for advertising homes whose owners didn't hold a licence for vacation rentals, a legal requirement since August 2017. Authorities on the island had previously warned Airbnb on at least two occassions that they risked falling afoul of the law, but the company had flouted those warnings, continuing instead to promote unlicensed apartments. The Balearic government notified Airbnb in August and November 2017 that it was in breach of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...