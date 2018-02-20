Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global foley catheters marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous global foley catheters market research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the products and current competitive landscape, along with new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global foley catheters market is an integral part of Technavio's urology devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the urology devices sector, including technological advancements in areas such as medical device design which has paved the way for the adoption of better products in the market. Some of the topics covered include benign prostatic hyperplasia devices, urinary catheters, renal dialysis, and lithotripters.

Foley catheters: global market outlook

Foley catheters are used for extended periods of time, such as for weeks or a month. These catheters are used after urological surgeries, in conditions such as nerve-related bladder dysfunction prostate hypertrophy, prostate cancer, and narrowing of the urethra.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The market is primarily dominated by 2-way catheters because of their relatively low price, reusability, and mass acceptance in hospitals and outpatient settings."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key products:

2-way foley catheters

3-way foley catheters

4-way foley catheters

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of foley cathetersas well as external factors and new competitors. The urology devices sector is involved in the development of devices to diagnose or treat disorders associated with the urinary tract. Technavio analysts keep abreast of all the latest developments in this sector to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the market.

