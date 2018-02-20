TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/18 -- Marapharm Ventures Inc. warrants have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Each warrant shall entitle the warrant holder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the issue date and prior to the expiry date to acquire one (1) share upon payment of the exercise price of $2.90 per warrant share.

Chaque bon de souscription donne droit au detenteur du warrant, a tout moment apres la date d'emission et avant la date d'expiration, d'acquerir une (1) action moyennant le paiement du prix d'exercice de 2,90 $ par action du warrant.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 21 fevrier/February 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: MDM.WT ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 56575M 13 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 56575M 13 2 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: $2.90/2,90 $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiry Date/date d'expiration: le 31 janvier/January 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



