February 20, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, today announced that its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, will be showcasing its extensive suite of location, messaging and other secure wireless technology solutions at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Hall 8.1, Stand 8.1D21, February 26th through March 1st in Barcelona.

Recognized by ABI Research as a 2018 Hot Tech Innovator and global leader in precise location-based services (LBS) infrastructure, Comtech processes more than 9.5 billion LBS transactions monthly. Over the past decade, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of location-based services and technology expanded from the traditional E911, carrier LBS and mobile apps spaces into areas such as automotive, fleet, insurance, financial and IoT.

Comtech believes at least 70% of IoT devices will require location-enabled capabilities, including stationary devices, such as drink and food coolers, that would not traditionally be associated with location-based data. Comtech's IoT location platforms provide access to end-to-end location functionalities for building solutions capable of locating and tracking any device indoors and outdoors, including low power, low cost devices. Comtech's location solution is a popular choice for IoT platforms because it's signal-agnostic and supports any device running any operating system over virtually any network.

During Mobile World Congress, Comtech experts will be on-site to discuss the following:

Location Studio Comtech's complete end-to-end location platform providing mobile carriers, application developers and enterprises with a service platform for building or enhancing cloud-based, embedded and hybrid LBS applications. The platform includes multiple modular technology suites that provide a rich set of functionalities, including indoor and outdoor positioning, geolocation, location fraud detection, maps, search, routing, navigation, real-time messaging, and analytics.

Comtech's complete end-to-end location platform providing mobile carriers, application developers and enterprises with a service platform for building or enhancing cloud-based, embedded and hybrid LBS applications. The platform includes multiple modular technology suites that provide a rich set of functionalities, including indoor and outdoor positioning, geolocation, location fraud detection, maps, search, routing, navigation, real-time messaging, and analytics. IoT Location Platform (ILP) Developed specifically to meet the needs of low-power, wide area devices and multi-network communications, ILP enables multi-sensor hybrid indoor and outdoor location positioning and data assistance services for all IoT devices and applications. The firm will demonstrate the latest IoT devices incorporating the Company's location positioning solution through its partnerships with ARM's Mbed and Samsung ARTIK IoT platforms. It will also showcase the ability to track sensors and mobile devices indoors using LED lighting.

Developed specifically to meet the needs of low-power, wide area devices and multi-network communications, ILP enables multi-sensor hybrid indoor and outdoor location positioning and data assistance services for all IoT devices and applications. The firm will demonstrate the latest IoT devices incorporating the Company's location positioning solution through its partnerships with ARM's Mbed and Samsung ARTIK IoT platforms. It will also showcase the ability to track sensors and mobile devices indoors using LED lighting. Indoor/Outdoor Location Services Comtech delivers seamless indoor/outdoor location services and applications, including inertial navigation and sensor fusion, to wireless operators, enterprises and other organizations, enabling precise measurement of direction, speed and altitude.

Comtech delivers seamless indoor/outdoor location services and applications, including inertial navigation and sensor fusion, to wireless operators, enterprises and other organizations, enabling precise measurement of direction, speed and altitude. Messaging Platforms and Services A leader in both text and messaging solutions, Comtech offers mobile operators, enterprises, businesses and municipalities comprehensive, high-performance, volume messaging solutions for sending alerts and notifications. Individual platforms are now available to developers via APIs, allowing seamless and quick integration into any system, website or application.

For more information, visit Comtech's Mobile World Congress virtual press kit by clicking here.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006301/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com