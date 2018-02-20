Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global gear manufacturing marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous gear manufacturing research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the latest trends and drivers, along with a detailed analysis of the key players expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global gear manufacturing market is an integral part of Technavio's engineering tools portfolio. Technavio offers an extensive range of market research reports on engineering tools discussing key market opportunities. Some of the popular topics covered under the engineering tools library include power tools, textile machinery, industrial gearboxes, commercial HVAC, and diesel generators.

Gear manufacturing: market opportunity analysis

Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry is likely to boost the growth of the market during the next few years. Along with providing insights on various impacting factors, research experts at Technavio segregate the global gear manufacturing market into multiple segments which include sections such as product type, geography, and end-user application.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The development of industry-specific gear is a key trend which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key products

Worm gear

Bevel gear

Spur gear

Key regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of gear manufacturing, as well as external factors and new competitors. The engineering toolssector is evolving swiftly, and Technavio endeavors to keep abreast of all the latest developments in this industry.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

