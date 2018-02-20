SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Aflac Incorporated And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aflac Incorporated ("Aflac" or the "Company") (NYSE: AFL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 27, 2013 and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 16, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to disclose that: (1) Aflac hired its sales associates under false promises of high compensation packages and work-life balance; (2) Aflac misclassified its employees as independent contractors to reduce costs associated with unemployment insurance taxes and employment benefits; (3) Aflac manipulated its average weekly producer equivalent metric to fabricate growth; (4) consequently, Aflac violated its Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility standards; and (5) as a result, Aflac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company dropped causing investors harm.

