Hannover House, Inc.: Screen Pressure from the Success of "Black Panther" Mandates One-week Theatrical Release Delay for Death House from Hannover House

Record-breaking Success of the New Disney Marvel Film Creates Pressure for Hold-over Screens at Multiplexes; Independent film distributors scramble for available dates and locations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / The record-breaking success of Disney / Marvel's "BLACK PANTHER" this past weekend has spiked the box office and auditoriums of multiplexes across the nation. But the demand for hold-over screens for the next few weeks has put a crunch on smaller, specialty releases. "DEATH HOUSE," the highly anticipated thriller described as "the Expendables of Horror Films" by many horror-industry publications, is one of the releases left scrambling in the wake of last weekend's box office success. The horror release from Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE), was slated for a key market launch this Friday, but has now rescheduled its plans for a roll-out over three weeks starting March 2.

"Obviously, we are very disappointed to find such pressure from the exhibitors to hold-over multiple screens for 'Black Panther," said Eric Pakrinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "But we are happy for the success that this film is providing to theatre owners, and we know that the slight delay we are implementing for 'Death House' will ultimately pay big dividends for the film," he concluded.

"DEATH HOUSE" will now launch on Friday, March 2 with a special media event and public opening at the Regency Plant 16 in Van Nuys, California. The Friday night showing will feature nearly twenty cast members, along with principal crew and horror-industry media. Producer Rick Finkelstein will speak briefly before the first screening, and will dedicate the film's launch to the memory of writer/actor Gunnar Hansen ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre") who passed away in November 2015 shortly after completing the first draft screenplay for "DEATH HOUSE." The film will also open on March 2 at the Stroud Mall in Stroudsburg, PA, which will feature a Sunday evening special event and presentation by director B. Harrison Smith.

Hannover House plans to expand the release of "DEATH HOUSE" to approximately 20 additional markets on March 9 and March 16, with further playdates to be based on audience response and box office performance. The home video and digital release are anticipated for July.

March 2 Markets

Los Angeles / Van Nuys, CA and Stroudsburg, PA (hometown of the film's director, Harrison Smith).

March 9 Markets

New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Philadelphia, PA; Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, GA; Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL; Sacramento, CA; Charlotte, NC; Kansas City, KS / MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Jacksonville, FL; Memphis, TN; and N.W. Arkansas.

Death House - Title Fact Sheet

TITLE:

DEATH HOUSE

GENRE:

HORROR

RUNNING TIME:

93-Minutes

MPAA RATING:

Rated "R" for strong horror violence and gore throughout, language, sexual reference and nudity.

FORMAT:

DCP (JPEG-2000), 1:1.85 Aspect Ratio, Dolby Stereo;

DIRECTOR:

HARRISON SMITH ("Camp Dread", "The Fields");

WRITERS:

GUNNAR HANSEN ("Texas Chain Saw Massacre");

HARRISON SMITH ("Garlic and Gunpowder", "360 Degrees of Hell");

PRODUCERS:

RICK FINKELSTEIN ("Area 407", "Garlic and Gunpowder");

STEVEN CHASE ("Garlic and Gunpowder", "Bus Driver");

STARS:

KANE HODDER ("Monster", "2001 Maniacs")

DEE WALLACE - "E.T.", "Critters", "Cujo", "Extraordinary Measures"

LINDSAY HARTLEY - "Smallville", "All My Children"

ADRIENNE BARBEAU - "Escape from New York", "The Fog"

MICHAEL BERRYMAN - "The Hills Have Eyes", "Weird Science"

VERNON WELLS - "The Road Warrior", "Commando", "Inner Space"

SID HAIG - "House of 1000 Corpses", "The Devil's Rejects"

TONY TODD - "Candyman", "The Crow", "The Man from Earth"

SYNOPSIS:

During an exclusive tour, a power breakdown inside a secret, maximum security prison known as the Death House sends two agents fighting through a labyrinth of horrors while being pursued by a ruthless army of roaming inmates. As they fight to escape, the agents push toward the lowest depths of the facility where they learn a supernatural group of evil beings are their only chance for survival.

THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTOR: Hannover House, Inc. / Eric@HannoverHouse.com

THEATRICAL RELEASE: March 2, 2018 (limited); expands on March 9th and 16th.

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.DeathHouse.us

LINK TO MPAA APPROVED TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PN0xw0br-rQ

VPF CONTRACTING PARTY: Death House Films, LLC (DCIP, Cinedigm, Christies)

HOME VIDEO / VOD DETAILS: Summer, 2018.

For more information please contact desiree@HannoverHouse.com

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.