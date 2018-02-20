Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global industrial gear motors and drives market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006178/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial gear motors and drives market 2018-2022 under their industrial automation library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio's updated research report on the industrial gear motors and drives market will provide an in-depth study of the current state of the focus market. The report will cover the critical drivers and limitations that will affect the market and provide a quantitative and qualitative classification of their projected impact on the market's future growth prospects. In addition, this market research report on the industrial gear motors and drives market will also highlight the changing demand-supply dynamics and the developments in the industrial automation industry.
The updated research report on the global industrial gear motors and drives market is an integral part of Technavio's automationportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on automation, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include industrial automation control, building automation and control systems, DC motors, and industrial motor busbars.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers
Industrial gear motors and drives: market opportunity analysis
Industrial gear motors and drives are power transmission components, which helps in reducing the complexity and cost of designing and constructing power tools, machines, and appliances that require high torque at relatively low shaft speed. They can be classified into two product segments: standard geared products and precision geared products.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The need to improve productivity is considered a major factor that is driving the market. The rise in construction activities is a key trend that is anticipated to impact the growth of the market."
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Topics covered in the previous report include the following:
Key sectors
- Material handling industry
- Food and beverages industry
- Wind power industry
- Chemicals, oil, and gas industry
- Pulp and paper industry
Key regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Other features
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Competitive landscape
- And more
Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of industrial gear motors and drives, as well as external factors and new competitors. The automation sector evolves swiftly, and so does Technavio.
|
Big savings with Technavio this February!
Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.
OR
Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006178/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com