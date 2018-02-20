Suitsupply's SS18 Campaign Is Celebrating Gay Love on Their Global Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The global men's tailoring brand released their SS18 campaign putting the spotlight on gay love, illuminating the attraction between two men. While pride and love are celebrated in many parts of the world, it is generally left out of mainstream advertising. On display throughout nearly 100 stores, across 22 countries, the Suitsupply SS18 campaign will have gay relationships front and center, lauded as the "everyday" gentleman.

Suitsupply has a strong reputation for combining best-in-class luxury fabrics, with expert craftsmanship and an unparalleled in-store tailoring experience. The new collection, available now in stores and online, features linen cotton blended suits, boldly checked jackets, lightweight bombers and introduces new colors to their highly coveted Traveler Edition. The Traveler suits and shirts are crafted from smart luxury fabrics that won't wrinkle in any suitcase, designed specifically for their on-the-go customer.

FROM DISCUSSIONS WITH FOKKE DE JONG, FOUNDER & CEO:

Q: Why a gay men's campaign now?

A: The attraction between people is an important part of fashion advertising. A campaign featuring the attraction between men was long overdue and particularly relevant for our brand.

Q: Where will you be running this campaign?

A: We will be running this campaign on-line, throughout our social channels, within our stores and on outdoor billboards.

Q: Do you believe that this campaign carries the risk of negatively impacting business in countries where LGBTQ communities are not accepted?

A: Yes, we do believe there is potential for negative impact, especially in countries where we have a significant presence, that are known for contrasting viewpoints.

