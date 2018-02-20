Liberty Tax Service Management Team Widely Supported by Franchisee Advisory Council

Change in Direction is Welcomed by the National Advisory Council Who Represent the Franchise Base

WINTER SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / The National Advisory Council for Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ: TAX) today announced a vote of confidence supporting the recent management changes in the Company's C-Suite.

According to William McPherson, a longtime franchisee and National Advisory Council representative, "We are very excited about the new management strategy. It is almost impossible for anyone with no tax experience, much less no franchising experience to understand or feel empathy for the people who are closest to the customer, the franchisees. Prior management was not in touch with our pain points."

The company appointed longtime franchisees and Area Developers Nicole Ossenfort, CEO, Shaun York COO and Ryan Dodson Chief Strategy Officer on Monday, Feb. 19. All three have been in the Liberty system for over 15 years and run successful operations. This change in strategy will allow the company and the franchisees to return to the mantra of Happy, Successful Franchisees, which had been abandoned by prior management. "As franchisees, we will work hard and support our fellow franchisees in their new roles. We find this strategy to be groundbreaking in the franchise industry and refreshing to the people working so hard to have a great tax season. This is just what we needed to be rejuvenated and ready for the last half of the season," said McPherson.

Media Contact Information

Bill McPherson

407-340-4498

SOURCE: Liberty Tax Service