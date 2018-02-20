Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global joint reconstruction marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous joint reconstruction research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment, along with an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers which will impact the market during the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global joint reconstruction market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Orthopedic medical devices have been remarkably successful in reducing pain, restoring mobility, and improving the quality of life for millions of people every year. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on orthopedics and medical devices, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include neurostimulation devices, dental services, psoriatic arthritis, and robotic surgery.

Joint reconstruction: A market full of opportunities

Joint reconstruction is a procedure in which a damaged or dysfunctional joint or tissue is replaced by an artificial prosthesis. Artificial prostheses are made up of different types of materials, including metals, plastics, and ceramics. The common types of joint replacement procedures include hip and knee replacement procedures, and procedures on extremities such as ankles, wrists, shoulders, and elbows.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increase in aging population is a key driver, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Knee implant

Hip implant

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of joint reconstruction, as well as external factors and new competitors. Technavio researchers are cognizant of the rapid pace at which developments are taking place in the orthopedics and medical devicessector and are keen to provide detailed insights into their impact on the market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

