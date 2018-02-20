Pawar Law Group: HIVE DEADLINE ALERT: Pawar Law Reminds Investors of Important March 20, 2018 Lead Plaintiff in Class Action - HIVE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) between November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important March 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aerohive investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Aerohive class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aerohive-networks-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently, Aerohive's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aerohive-networks-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

