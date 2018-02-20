Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global mobile POS systems marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

Technavio's updated report on the global mobile POS systems market will analyze the various trends, drivers, and challenges that will impact the market. The market research experts at Technavio focus on providing market insights on several segments impacting the growth of the market. To provide better market intelligence, this forthcoming report will present information that is gathered from several resources such as market surveys and focus group discussions.

The updated research report on the global mobile POS systems market is an integral part of Technavio's computing devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the computing devices, examining different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include rugged handheld devices, IoT devices, computing mice, and smartphones.

Mobile POS systems: Market at a glance

A mobile POS refers to an electronic payment system, which transfers funds using credit and debit cards at POS terminals located at retail outlets. Mobile POS systems are equipped with features such as Wi-Fi, RFID, VoIP, and smart card capabilities. These systems are highly versatile and are usually used as data devices. Furthermore, they are used for sending digitized notes, checking prices, writing reports, sending and receiving invoices, capturing signatures, and managing assets at retail stores. These functions can be used to exchange data within a store or other out-of-store locations through wireless applications.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Mobile POS systems are being used to send and receive faxes through emails. They can also be coupled with Bluetooth-enabled printers to allow line busting for faster checkout during heavy traffic at retail stores. Therefore, mobile POS systems help retailers to provide value-added services, with the requirements of speed and accessibility being accomplished."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key sectors

BFSI Sector

Government Sector

Hospitality Sector

Retail Sector

Transportation Sector

Key regions

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of mobile POS systems, as well as external factors and new competitors. The computing devices sector evolves swiftly, and so does Technavio.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

