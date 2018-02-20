The US Treasury auctioned $28bn in two-year notes at a yield of 2.255%, attracting a bid-to-cover ratio - an indication of how many times it was oversubscribed - of 2.72. The bid-to-cover ratio was lower than the average seen in the prior six sales and the 3.22 fetched the last time around. At the previous such auction, the yield on offer had been 2.066%. Earlier, the Treasury had also sold $51bn in 91-day bills at a yield of 1.63% with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74, $45bn of 182-day bills at ...

