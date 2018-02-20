Infintech Designs: New Orleans Web Design Company Website Now Offers Online Chat

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Infintech Designs, a business in New Orleans, LA, has announced the latest update to the company website. It is now possible for existing and potential customers to live chat with a representative from the company. To access the chat facility, people are encouraged to navigate to the company's website on http://www.infintechdesigns.com/.

Brian Hong from Infintech Designs says, "We know that it is sometimes difficult to get in touch with a certain company at a convenient time. Furthermore, people now tend to multitask more and more, which is quite difficult if you have to speak to someone physically. We felt that adding a live chat facility to our website was, therefore, the next logical step. It enables people to speak to us at a time that is convenient to them and, if necessary, while they are doing other things as well."

If people navigate to the website at a time when no representatives are available, they can schedule a live chat at their convenience. Through the same facility, they can also access their own account if they already have one, make payments, and perform other administrative tasks. The company has indicated that those who have used this facility have found it to be beneficial.

The company offers a wealth of different digital marketing services. They offer a free SEO consultation and can provide a free, no obligation quote for a particular service. As part of their services, they offer Search Engine Optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC) marketing, custom web design, local search optimization, maps search optimization, and content management. These are services that have all been highly positively reviewed by the company's many clients.

Rick W., for instance, says on Infintech Design's website, "Solid SEO services that last. I've worked with other SEO companies in the past, and even though they were able to make my pages climb up the rankings, it will go down periodically. Never had this problem with Infinitech."

People are encouraged to check out the new chat facility offered through the company's website and to look at the different services listed there as well. The company aims to get their clients' website seen by real people, something they have been very successful with.

