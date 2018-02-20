

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $119 million, or $0.69 per share. This was up from $98 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $821 million. This was up from $802 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $119 Mln. vs. $98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $821 Mln vs. $802 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



