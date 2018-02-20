

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newfield Exploration (NFX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $95 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $13 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $509 million. This was up from $415 million last year.



Newfield Exploration earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 630.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 571.4% -Revenue (Q4): $509 Mln vs. $415 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX