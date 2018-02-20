

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported preliminary 2017 net income of 874.3 million euros compared to 722.1 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 4.68 euros compared to 3.87 euros. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 1.43 billion euros, up 6 percent on the previous year. Adjusted net income for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders rose by 6 percent to 857.1 million euros. Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-recurring effects, was 4.59 euros compared to 4.34 euros.



The company generated net revenue of 2.46 billion euros in the full year, a 3 percent increase compared to the previous year. As part of that, Deutsche Börse achieved structural net revenue growth of approximately 5 percent, in line with its planning. Conversely, cyclical decreases amounted to approximately 2 percent, mainly in equity index derivatives.



Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG, said: 'For the current year, we plan for further structural net revenue growth of at least 5 percent. Moreover, we do not expect any further overall cyclical headwinds. In addition, our efficient cost management will ensure the scalability of our business model so that we expect at least 10 percent net income growth for 2018.'



For the preliminary fourth-quarter, excluding the non-recurring effects, consolidated EBITDA amounted to 338.3 million euros, a 9 percent increase year-over-year. Adjusted for non-recurring effects, basic earnings per share stood at 1.04 euros, an increase of 7 percent. Preliminary fourth-quarter net revenue increased compared to the same quarter of the previous year, by 3 percent to 639.0 million euros.



The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG proposed to increase dividends for the 2017 financial year by 4 percent, to 2.45 euros per share.



