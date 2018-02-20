

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $183 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $207 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.6% to $3.98 billion. This was up from $2.81 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



