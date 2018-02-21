sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,40 Euro		-0,10
-1,33 %
WKN: A0REAY ISIN: CH0048265513 Ticker-Symbol: TOJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSOCEAN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSOCEAN LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,276
7,474
20.02.
7,35
7,40
20.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSOCEAN LTD
TRANSOCEAN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSOCEAN LTD7,40-1,33 %