

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $111 million, $0.28 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The fourth quarter 2017 results included net unfavorable items of $18 million, $0.04 per share. Adjusted net loss was $93 million, $0.24 per share, excluding $18 million of net unfavorable items.



Fourth-quarter total revenues were $629 million compared to $974 million prior year. Fourth-quarter contract drilling revenues were $589 million. Other revenues were $40 million, which included $25 million of early termination fees associated with the Discoverer Clear Leader.



