Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, announces that, further to the Company's February 8, 2018 news release, in addition to his Executive Chairman role, Rob Chase has now been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

The former CFO was principally focused on the internal accounting function and was the perfect fit for the development stage of the Company. With MediaValet now ready to go to the next level of growth, it is the right time to pass the reigns to someone with more public markets and technology growth experience. He has now formally retired from MediaValet and has transitioned his responsibilities to Mr. Chase.

Effective immediately, Mr. Chase is now Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. As announced with his move to Executive Chairman on February 8th, 2018, Mr. Chase brings nearly 20-years of Board member, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer experience in publicly traded Software-as-a-Service, technology start-up and growth companies to the MediaValet executive team.

