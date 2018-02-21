ODEM.IO Establishes Solid Supporter Base as Crowdsale Builds Momentum

CHIASSO, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ODEM.IO, the world's first On-Demand Education Marketplace, is steadily building on a solid base of dedicated supporters as its much-anticipated crowdsale advances.

ODEM.IO has sold almost six million ODEM Tokens since it launched the main crowdsaleon Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. UTC. ODEM.IO is pleased that sales steadily despite challenging conditions in global cryptocurrency markets. ODEM.IO has raised more than 22 percent its €11,182,500 (US$13.9 million) total hardcap. The crowdsale runs until March 19 at 9 a.m. UTC.

"Participants who've contributed and those who are signing up are true believers in ODEM's goal of making global education more accessible and affordable," says Richard Maaghul, ODEM's chief executive officer. "We're proud and grateful for their passion and commitment to the ODEM project."

ODEM.IO is leading development of a collaborative, interactive platform to empower students to engage with top academics around the world to create high-quality educational experiences at a reasonable cost. Unlike online education providers, the ODEM platform focuses on creating real-time, in-person educational courses and programs. ODEM.IO, built on the Ethereum blockchain, aspires to become the Airbnb of international education.

Powered by the ODEM Token, the platform streamlines the organization and delivery of academic courses. The token will smooth out cross-border payments and encourage top educators to align their course offerings with students' changing needs.

"Participants in the crowdsale are stepping up to gain access to the platform and to directly join ODEM," says Bill Bayrd, ODEM.IO's chief operating officer."

ODEM.IO is continuing to process Know-Your-Customer registrations for the public crowdsale. Proof of identity and residency must be shown before a participant will be allowed to acquire tokens. The disclosures reflect international guidelines to ensure that all funds raised in the sale are legitimate.

KPMG Switzerland is ODEM.IO's legal advisor while SICOS (Lux) S.C.S. has provided ODEM with advice and counsel on the crowdsale and its structure.

