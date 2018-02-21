Connected Home Brand Nest Launches in United Arab Emirates with Nest Learning Thermostat

LONDON, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nest Labs, Inc. (http://www.nest.com), architect of the thoughtful home, today announced its plans to bring the award-winning Nest Learning Thermostat to the United Arab Emirates.

"Since we launched in 2011, the Nest Learning Thermostat has been installed in millions of homes around the world and helped to save more than 18 billion kWh - that's more than enough electricity to power all the homes in United Arab Emirates for an entire year," said Payton Dobbs, General Manager of EMEA, Nest Labs. "And, starting today, the Nest Learning Thermostat will be available in the United Arab Emirates. That means millions more homes can benefit from its beautiful design and energy saving features."

The Nest Thermostat is slim, sleek and beautiful. It learns the temperatures you like, then programs itself, and knows how long it takes to cool your home so that you're comfortable when you get there. When you leave, it turns itself down so that you save energy. And with the Nest app you can change the temperature or check your Energy History from anywhere.

Nest Learning Thermostat Features

The Nest Learning Thermostat for the UAE has the same features as the award-winning US and Canadian version, including:

Remote Control. Connect the Nest Thermostat to Wi-Fi to change the temperature from your phone, tablet, smartwatch or computer.

Auto-Schedule. No more confusing programming. It learns the temperatures you like and programs itself.

Home/Away Assist. The Nest Thermostat automatically turns itself up when you're away to avoid cooling an empty home.

Early-on. Nest learns how your home cools down and keeps an eye on the weather to get you the temperature you want when you want it.

Farsight. When the Nest Thermostat spots you across the room, it lights up beautifully to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy History. Know how often, and for how long, your cooling system was on. Customers will also receive an Energy Report summarizing the last month's cooling usage versus the month before, and why it went up or down.

In addition, the Nest Thermostat speaks with other connected products in the home, including Philips Hue, IFTTT, and Belkin WEMO, to work together, learn from one another and help you out - all on their own - helping the home to be safer, more secure, or help save money. To learn more visit https://nest.com/works-with-nest.

Pricing & Availability

The Nest Learning Thermostat is available from today from Etisalat, Noon, Home Bazaar and Virgin Megastore. Its MSRP is 999 AED (VAT included).

Because the Nest Thermostat connects to your cooling system, professional installation is highly recommended.

About Nest

Nest's mission is to create a home that's thoughtful - one that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. The company focuses on simple, beautiful and delightful hardware, software and services. The Nest Learning Thermostat' and Nest Energy Services keep you comfortable and can help reduce energy consumption. The Nest Protect' smoke and carbon monoxide alarm helps keep you safe and the Nest Safety Rewards program lets you save money through participating home insurance providers. The Nest Secure' alarm system, Nest Cam' security cameras, and Nest Hello' video doorbell help keep an eye on home from anywhere.

Nest products are sold in 19 countries and have been installed in almost every country in the world. The Nest Learning Thermostat has helped save approximately 18 billion kWh of energy to date. And through the Works with Nest program, third-party products can securely connect with Nest devices to make homes safer, more energy efficient and more aware. More than 30,000 Nest Pros around the world help install Nest products.

For more information, visit http://www.nest.com.