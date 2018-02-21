

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $225.4 million, or $1.34 per share. This was up from $135.4 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $570.3 million. This was up from $506.1 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $225.4 Mln. vs. $135.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $570.3 Mln vs. $506.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.7%



