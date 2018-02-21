Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2018) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on January 30, 2018 and February 14, 2018. The Company issued 1,722,823 units for gross proceeds of $585,759.82.

In connection with this financing, and in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $26,418 cash and 77,700 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.51/share for a two year period, provided that if the closing price of the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.90/share for 10 consecutive trading days, then at any time thereafter the Company may accelerate the exercise period of the warrants to reduce it to a period expiring 30 calendar days after the date express written notice of such acceleration is provided by the Company to the warrant holders.

All securities issued under this private placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres) in Canada's Athabasca Basin region - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the company's properties in the eastern Athabasca basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Dasler

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President & CEO

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Peter Dasler

President

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: info@canalaska.com

John Gomez

Corporate Development

Tel: +1.604.484.7118

Email: jgomez@canalaska.com

