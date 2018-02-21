

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Stockland Corp. Ltd. (SGP.AX, STKAF.PK), an Australian property company, reported that its funds from operations for the first-half of 2018 rose to A$436 million from A$369 million last year.



Adjusted funds from operations increased to A$378 million from A$322 million in the prior year.



Statutory profit declined to A$684 million from A$702 million in the prior year.



The company reaffirming Funds from operations per security growth of 5 - 6.5% for fiscal year 2018, assuming no material change in market conditions.



It expects the first-half of 2018 retirement Living market conditions to continue into the second-half of 2018.



The company expects fiscal year 2018 distribution per security growth of 4%, 26.5 cents, within target range of 75 - 85% of funds from operations.



