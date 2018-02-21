

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Wednesday, with a weaker yen lifting exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 90.04 points or 0.41 percent to 22,015.14, off a low of 21,870.91 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Panasonic is up 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent. SoftBank is declining 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.3 percent and Honda is rising more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.6 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing 0.5 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 4 percent, Trend Micro is advancing almost 3 percent and Showa Denko is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is losing more than 4 percent, while Shinsei Bank and Sompo Holdings are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Tuesday as traders digested recent volatility and expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. Traders were also reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The Dow slumped 254.63 points or 1 percent at 24,964.76, the Nasdaq edged down 5.16 points to 5.16 points or 7,234.31 and the S&P 500 fell by 15.96 points or 2,716.26.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday to near $62 a barrel. WTI crude added $0.22 to close at $61.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



