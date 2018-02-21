Openlink teams with FWD View to boost benefits of cloud adoption by global financial institutions

LONDON, Feb. 21,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Openlink, the global leader in trading, treasury and risk management solutions for energy, commodities and financial services organizations, today announced a partnership with business consultancy FWD View to help financial institutions adopt cloud-based solutions that underpin critical business functions driving the world's capital markets.

Because today's capital markets are highly globalized and interconnected, a ripple in one country can unleash massive waves elsewhere in the world.Banks and other financial institutions must navigate myriad regulatory and cost pressures, accelerate provisioning, and make important decisions based on enormous volumes of data in real-time.These new requirements are stretching the capabilities of most on-premises systems and open up possibilities to harness the cloud for competitive advantage.

Specifically, the relationship between Openlink and FWD View aims to realize the full benefits of cloud-based trading applications for FX and derivatives, as well as trade risk, analytics and reporting. Openlink's Findur platform, available as a cloud offering since 2017, helps clients trade smarter, minimize risk, and streamline business processes.

From accessing powerful computing capability on demand to delivering new products and services, financial institutions are increasingly turning to cloud-based solutions to flexibly scale their businesses, quickly adapt to market shifts, and provide higher value to customers.

"Openlink is an industry leader and standout provider of choice to work with our team," said Daniel Higgins, executive directorat FWD View."Together, we will advance a clear point of view about the business imperatives of cloud computing, with complementary cloud offerings and services such as Findur on Openlink Cloud, which leading financial institutions can rely on to drive important business outcomes."

"The FWD View team has deep expertise in the implementation and management of trading applications and is an ideal collaborator to tap the potential of Openlink Cloud for financial institutions," said Tasja Botha, sales director for Openlink in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "With FWD view, we share a vision for the cloud as an essential element of operational excellence for our capital markets clients in the EMEA region and around the world."

About FWD View

FWD View(http://fwd-view.com/) are a business outcome focused technology company for the financial and commodity markets.We partner with industry leaders and innovative software companies, setting the agenda to exploit accelerating and converging technology trends, in the context of shifting business expectations.We seek differentiation for our clients in an increasingly commoditized and regulated market.

About Openlink

For more than 25 years, Openlink (www.openlink.com) has been providing trading, treasury and risk management solutions for the world's most sophisticated commodity, energy, corporate and financial services organizations.

Openlink's innovative, award-winning solutions help clients break down organizational silos and instantaneously connect trading, risk and treasury across multiple asset classes and throughout the front, middle and back offices. The Openlink Cloud platform and its advanced analytics capabilities enable clients to make better decisions from data, seize market opportunities, and mitigate risk.

Openlink is proud to support more than 38,000 users working for more than 600 clients, including 13 central banks, 12 of the world's largest commodity/energy companies, and nine of the largest financial institutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632056/Openlink_Financial_LLC_Logo.jpg