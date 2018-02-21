

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Yum Brands (YUM) unit, KFC expects to be impacted by the supply issue in U.K.through the week. More than 400 locations were closed Tuesday, According to a Guardian report.



The trade union GMB reportedly told that Guardian that it warned KFC late last year that it would face distribution problems if it switched to DHL from food-shipping specialist Bidvest Logistics BDVSF. An officer of the union reportedly said he'd cited a similar decision made six years ago that led to supply problems in warning against a repeat.



'The colonel is working on it,' KFC tweeted.



