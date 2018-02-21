Discovery Communications and Exhibits Development Group Extend MythBusters Traveling Exhibition for Another Five Years and Expands Into a Global Tour

Explosive Fun Continues at Fleet Science Center, San Diego, on Feb. 24, 2018

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Exhibits Development Group (EDG) and Discovery Communications, the world's No. 1, nonfiction media company, in partnership with the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI), and Geoffrey M. Curley + Associates (GMC+A), announced today the international extension of MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition, which will end its first seven-year, 17-city North American tour, which premiered in Chicago in March of 2012 and concludes in Syracuse in January of 2019.

Based on Discovery Channel's Emmy®-nominated series MythBusters, the exhibition uncovers the truth behind popular myths by mixing scientific method with gleeful curiosity and old-fashioned ingenuity to create hands-on, interactive experiences for guests of all ages. In MythBusters, co-hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, who supported the exhibition design and development team of Geoffrey M. Curley + Associates, take scientific investigation to exciting new levels by proving or exploding myths using their highly experimental approach and extensive backgrounds in special effects. Now, in the next generation and new series of MythBusters, hosts Jonathan Lung, Brian Louden and companion dog Bo take mythbusting to an all-new level.

"First-class science centers and museums have enjoyed the success and scientific fun of the first seven years, including our partners from Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, Illinois, and institutions in Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Ft. Worth, Texas; Santa Ana, California; Portland, Oregon; Toronto, Ontario; and more. Now, even more institutions throughout North America with MythBusters fans can host the exhibition. Moreover, the global rights are very exciting to those museums who hoped this extension would become a reality," explained Amy Noble Seitz, founder and CEO of Exhibits Development Group, and executive producer of the exhibition.

"Guests learn about myths, the MythBusters and what experimenting is all about by participating in a series of fun, hands-on experiences and live demonstrations in this legacy Discovery Communications brand. Experiments cover topics such as flight, friction, gravity, speed and combustion," added Geoffrey M. Curley, content lead and designer of the exhibition. The exhibition showcases:

Blueprint Room - Based on the real-life operations room of the iconic MythBusters set, this room introduces MythBusting and is filled with gadgets, props, videos and blueprints used by the MythBusters.

Based on the real-life operations room of the iconic MythBusters set, this room introduces MythBusting and is filled with gadgets, props, videos and blueprints used by the MythBusters. Workshop - Here, guests become investigators and use science to test myths: Can an airplane take off from a conveyer belt running in the opposite direction? Are you less likely to get soaked by running instead of walking in the rain? Is a house made of brick less likely to fall victim to wind than one made of sticks? These are just a few of the questions guests will be challenged to answer.

- Here, guests become investigators and use science to test myths: Can an airplane take off from a conveyer belt running in the opposite direction? Are you less likely to get soaked by running instead of walking in the rain? Is a house made of brick less likely to fall victim to wind than one made of sticks? These are just a few of the questions guests will be challenged to answer. Live MythBusters Demonstration Stage - Here, guests have the opportunity to view and participate in live science demonstrations that dissect myths with the help of a team of energetic MythBusting facilitators.

"To continue this partnership with our esteemed colleagues from Discovery Communications, the MythBusters, Beyond Entertainment and Geoffrey M. Curley + Associates is truly a rewarding shared mission," beamed Minnesota-born Seitz, "We truly hope this exhibit will continue to spur scientific curiosity, thought and experimentation for all ages."

The exhibition tour will be available to up to 15 additional cities throughout the world and discussions are underway in the USA, Canada, the U.K., Scandinavia, Germany, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

About MythBusters

MythBusters, which first launched on Discovery Channel in 2003, is hosted by Jamie Hyneman, Adam Savage, Tory Belleci, Kari Byron and Grant Imahara. Inspiring a generation to inquire, interact and get involved with science, MythBusters uses a signature brand of explosive experimentation to prove or disprove popular myths, misconceptions or legends. The MythBusters TV series is produced by Beyond Entertainment Limited.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) satisfies curiosity and engages superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, sports and kids programming brands. Reaching three billion cumulative viewers across pay-TV and free-to-air platforms in more than 220 countries and territories, Discovery's portfolio includes the global brands Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports content across Europe. Discovery reaches audiences across screens through digital-first programming from Discovery VR, over-the-top offerings Eurosport Player and Dplay, as well as TV Everywhere products comprising the GO portfolio of TVE apps and Discovery K!ds Play. For more information, please visit discoverycommunications.com.

About Exhibits Development Group (EDG)

EDG is dedicated to the development, production, marketing and distribution of traveling museum exhibitions and cultural projects. EDG also serves as a partner to other exhibition organizers, museums, foundations and collection owners in the U.S. and abroad in the care, consultation, monetization and stewardship of their exhibitions and collections. EDG's mission is to initiate and promote international cultural and intellectual exchange by bringing high-quality traveling experiences of art, science and history to broad and diverse audiences. For more information, please visit exhibitsdevelopment.com.

About Geoffrey M. Curley + Associates (GMCA)

GMCA is an innovative consulting company supporting the development and execution of new and vibrant educational, hands-on, minds-on experiences. GMC+A's goal is to integrate new, cutting-edge technologies, environmental design and emotional storytelling with tantalizing visual, audio and tactile experiences, making exhibitions more personal, artistic, fun, educational and memorable. For more information, please visit gmcurley.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Grandbois

EDG

info@exhibitsdevelopment.com

+1 651 222 1121

SOURCE: Exhibits Development Group