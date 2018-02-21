Amina Hospital Wins Emerging Healthcare Brand in UAE by Global Brands Magazine for the Year 2017

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Brands Magazine awards, among the world's most recognized branding awards, announced Amina Hospital as the winner of Emerging Healthcare Brand in UAE for the year 2017. The awards recognize the hospital's excellence in providing a world-class medical and surgical expertise throughout the United Arab Emirates.

Global Brands Awards' honours hospitals that have set excellent standards of medical and nursing expertise across a wide range of specialties. The hospital was recognized as part of a study and was awarded for their clinical excellence and the provision of genuine quality and ethical healthcare. The data was collected and reviewed by an independent external agency to provide complete robustness to the study conducted.

Amina Hospitals are part of the Anglo Arabian Healthcare Group and boasts of choosing to put each Amina Hospital and clinic through strict quality criteria working with JCI Quality Assurance Standards. Underpinned by international quality standards, state-of-the-art in-house diagnostics, laboratory services and pharmacies, the hospital is equipped to offer a convenient, patient focused efficient service.

Dr. Raja Sekhar Gujju CEO of Amina Hospitals added, "We are elated to receive this prestigious award 'Emerging Healthcare Brand in UAE' from Global Brands Magazine. This has come as a pleasant surprise for us and indeed showcase the high quality work done by Amina hospital over the past 2 years in making this hospital a truly world-class brand. Amina Hospitals is part of Anglo Arabian Healthcare, which was established to provide top-notch medical care throughout the United Arab Emirates. The foundation of excellence is built on the patient-centric focus and quality of care delivered at Amina Hospital. Amina Hospital clinicians bring not only clinical excellence but also genuine empathy and cultural understanding. To be selected for this esteemed award along with the best hospitals from across the world and being the only hospital in UAE to get this award, speaks volumes of the good work being done at Amina Hospital. We thank the jury for choosing us as the 'Emerging Healthcare Brand in UAE' and also people of UAE for their trust in Amina Hospital."

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brands Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The award honours companies who have performed extraordinarily well in the field of finance, education, hospitality, automobiles, lifestyle, education, real estateand technology. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. The award also aims to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service deliveryand reward their performance with the ultimate global recognition. More than 4000 Companies were evaluated as a part of the recent study conducted.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is the one of the world's best loved branding publication. A fully autonomous branding magazine, Global Brands Magazine represents an astute source of information from across the industry. The magazine provides the reader with up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, polls on leading brands across the globe. The magazine is head-quartered in United Kingdom. For more information, please visit http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com.