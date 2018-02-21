Clio Launches Outlook 365 Add-In to Connect with Customers' Most Popular Email Application

Dublin, ROI, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio (https://www.clio.com/eu/), the world's first and leading creator of cloud-based legal practice management software, now offers an Outlook 365 add-in (https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-eu/product/office/WA104381306?tab=Overview) to its global customer base, further meeting the needs of the modern legal professional. Clio is the first and only cloud-based practice management platform to offer a native integration for both Outlook's desktop and 365 platforms.

With Clio's Outlook 365 add-in, customers can scan their inbox for unfiled emails and easily associate them with a matter in Clio. Customers can also run a scan for emails received in the last 48 hours and select those messages that should be filed to a matter in Clio. Once one client email is associated with a matter, an intelligent scan can be run to file known threads and responses from the last 48 hours to the same matter.

With Clio's new Outlook 365 add-in customers will be able to:

File efficiently with one click - Save emails, including attachments, from Outlook to Clio as documents and easily organise them under related matters.

Work seamlessly from Outlook - Sync essential client communications to Clio, keeping cases organised.

Track every billable moment - Start a timer right from Outlook and generate billable records in Clio.

The Clio Outlook 365 add-in is compatible with Home, Personal, Business, and Enterprise versions of Outlook for Office 365, both browser and desktop versions, on Mac and PC.

In Clio's 2016 annual customer survey, 40% of respondents reported using Outlook as their email application, more than any other email software. After reviewing the survey results, Clio created the Outlook 365 add-in to better meet customer needs. Outlook remains the dominant email tool for legal professionals, and this integration is another part of the holistic Clio ecosystem that legal professionals can depend on.

"Previously, there was a technology gap in the legal landscape with client communications, like email, being stored separately from the rest of a case file. This gap has created frustrations for both clients and lawyers," said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio. "Our goal is to continuously fill in those gaps with solutions like the Outlook 365 add-in. Legal professionals can access important firm information seamlessly and securely, while also being able to accurately track time spent creating, sharing, and updating email records."

Clio's Outlook 365 add-in is free of charge for Clio customers with an Office 365 Business or Premium license, and is available for download from the Microsoft Outlook store (https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-eu/product/office/WA104381306?tab=Overview).

About Clio:

Clio is the most comprehensive cloud-based practice management platform for the legal industry and has been offering European legal practitioners a forward-thinking, easy-to-use solution to running and managing every element of a firm since 2014. With the help of the cloud, Clio customers have regained 8 hours of billable time per week. With a world-class team and a focus on their customers, Clio continuously creates innovative solutions. Clio employs over 240 individuals with a rapidly growing customer base spanning 90 countries and has been recognised by Deloitte on both the Fast50 and the Fast500 lists. Learn more at clio.com/eu (https://www.clio.com/eu/) and clio.com/uk (https://www.clio.com/uk/).

