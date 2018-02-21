

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence dropped marginally in February, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index came in at 23 versus 24 in January.



Opinion about the economic climate and willingness to buy were less positive in February. Consumers were less positive about their financial situation.



In a separate communique, the statistical office said consumer spending grew at a slower pace of 1.2 percent annually in December after expanding 2.5 percent in November. This was the weakest growth in more than a year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX