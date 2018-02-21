

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French hotel group Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported 2017 Net profit, Group share of 441 million euros, up 66.4 percent from 265 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT increased 23.9 percent from the prior year to 492 million euros, or was up 10.1 percent like-for-like or LFL.



Operating profit before tax and non-recurring items amounted to 467 million euros, up from 286 million euros last year.



Consolidated revenue for the year was 1.94 billion euros, up 7.9 percent from 2016 at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates (like-for-like), and up 17.7 percent as reported from 1.65 billion euros last year.



AccorHotels said it will ask shareholders at the General Meeting of April 20, 2018 to approve the payment of a dividend of 1.05 euros per share.



