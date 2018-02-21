Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital 21-Feb-2018 / 07:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar February 21, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital Krasnodar, February 21, 2018: PJSC "Magnit", one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake) owned by Khachatur Pombukhchan, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit", the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, the chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board. Name and position of the Khachatur Pombukhchan, Chief person: Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit", the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, the chairman of the P JSC "Magnit" Management Board Company: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit", 15/5, Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russia Share in the charter capital 0% before change: Ordinary shares stake before 0% change: Share in the charter capital 0.012266% after change: Ordinary shares stake after 0.012266% change: Date of change of share in the February 20, 2018 charter capital: Date of the fact being February 21, 2018 reported: For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5228 End of Announcement EQS News Service 656171 21-Feb-2018

