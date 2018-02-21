

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a subdued note Wednesday after yields on U.S. treasury debt hit a four-year high on Tuesday on expectations of a faster pace of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.



The Fed releases minutes of its Jan. 30-31 meeting later today as investors look for further insight on inflation and interest rates. The focus also remains on a slew of speeches by Fed officials for hints about the path for further rate hikes this year.



Asian stock markets shrugged off a weak start to trade mostly higher, led by Japan as the dollar gained against the yen. Gold extended its fall and commodities such as copper and oil retreated as the dollar extended its overnight surge.



In economic releases, investors await Eurozone manufacturing and services PMI figures later in the day for further direction.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as investors watched a rising dollar, disappointing results from Walmart and climbing bond yields.



The Dow dropped 1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to close lower for the first the time in six sessions, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended marginally lower for the day.



European markets closed higher on Tuesday as a pullback in the euro on news of a potentially favorable development for the U.K. in its Brexit negotiations with the European Union helped outweigh downbeat financial results from the likes of HSBC Holdings and BHP Billiton.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished little changed with a negative bias.



