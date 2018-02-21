

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported preliminary fiscal 2017 income from continuing operations of $5.16 billion compared to a loss of $1.19 billion, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was $0.40 compared to a loss of $0.05. Funds from operations was $11.6 billion, up 49% from prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 billion, an increase of 44%.



Preliminary fiscal year revenue increased to $205.48 billion from $152.95 billion, previous year.



Glencore plc has announced that its Board recommended an aggregate distribution of $0.20 per share in respect of the 2017 financial year ended 31 December. Subject to shareholder approval, the distribution will be made from the capital contribution reserves of the company in two equal tranches of $0.10 payable in the first six months of the 2018 financial year and second six months of the 2018 financial year.



