Greenwave Systems to Unleash a New Wave of Connectivity Providing Real-time Insight to Billions of Devices

AXON Platform service to transform on-boarding for mobile IoT



Greenwave Systems, the global software leader for managed services, today announced it is offering a new service, following the acquisition of mobile virtual network enabler technology.

The new service, to be named WAVELYTM, will combine a software-defined mobile network's core services and IoT/M2M connectivity, with Greenwave Systems' AXON Platform to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end offering. WAVELY targets businesses that wish to simply and rapidly on-board devices, as well as gain real-time analysis and connectivity management, for leading Industrial IoT deployments.

"We have always provided innovative services and with the introduction of WAVELY we can provide tailored solutions, quickly and cost-efficiently," said Peter W. Christensen, General Manager and Co-founder at Greenwave Systems. "WAVELY brings several business advantages, combining connectivity for fast-growing businesses with real-time access and actionable insights."

Initial plans for WAVELY will include SIM card connectivity, management, automated notification and other standard features, augmented with its cloud and edge analytics solution. A full implementation of a software-defined mobile network is ready to respond to new emerging business models in Europe and around the world.

According to Gartner, there will be almost 11.2 billion IoT-enabled devices in operation in 2018 - double the amount deployed two years ago. This model, says Gartner, 'will see this technology begin to truly disrupt the market place, with the IoT the driving force behind new business models.' Looking further ahead, Gartner predicts the number of connected devices will be 20.4 billion.

"With the IoT growing at such a rapid rate, and the expectation that billions of devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020, connectivity is only the first step," said Christensen. "The next phase is total business transformation with analytics to address new business models needed to cope with the increased information and data. We are certain that end-to-end offerings like WAVELY will become essential."

The rapid development of a software-defined network, an expanding customer base and the need for uniquely tailored data services has created a perfect storm in which Greenwave can provide a compelling solution to the market.

Greenwave Systems' AXON Platform offers real-time edge analytics which enable Internet Service Providers to manage critical data and services at the edge of a network. The AXON Platform translates communications from a wide variety of devices to create a managed service, offering real intelligence to industrial, commercial and consumer market segments within broadband systems and the IoT.

