Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180220200356_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.98500 Euro Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 778 Unit price: 9.97500 Euro Volume: 483 Unit price: 10.04800 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1708 Volume weighted average price: 10.00707 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1250 Unit price: 9.91750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1250 Volume weighted average price: 9.91750 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1250 Unit price: 9.91750 Euro Volume: 4983 Unit price: 9.96633 Euro Volume: 1819 Unit price: 10.02500 Euro Volume: 2341 Unit price: 10.01501 Euro Volume: 834 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 1410 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 12637 Volume weighted average price: 9.98717 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: TRQM Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1250 Unit price: 9.91750 Euro Volume: 864 Unit price: 10.02500 Euro Volume: 2554 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 2471 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7139 Volume weighted average price: 9.99550 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1250 Unit price: 9.91750 Euro Volume: 3181 Unit price: 10.02500 Euro Volume: 1365 Unit price: 10.02500 Euro Volume: 834 Unit price: 10.00000 Euro Volume: 1137 Unit price: 9.99500 Euro Volume: 1283 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 1119 Unit price: 10.02000 Euro Volume: 1150 Unit price: 10.00750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 11319 Volume weighted average price: 10.00430 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3863 Unit price: 9.99500 Euro Volume: 3717 Unit price: 10.01000 Euro Volume: 1160 Unit price: 10.00750 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 10.06000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 13740 Volume weighted average price: 10.02377 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 303 Unit price: 10.03000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 303 Volume weighted average price: 10.03000 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: BATF Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1904 Unit price: 10.00750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1904 Volume weighted average price: 10.00750 Euro