The Arab Fashion Council Announces Arab Fashion Week Riyadh

LONDON, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Arab Fashion Council (AFC), the world's largest non-profit fashion council representing the 22 Arabic countries members of theArab League announces today that Riyadh will host the first official fashion week to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643992/The_Arab_Fashion_Council_Logo.jpg )



Arab Fashion Week Riyadh will take place 26th- 31st March 2018 at the Apex Centre, Riyadh's modern architectural iconic landmark designed by Dame Zaha Hadid.

Today's historical announcement follows the opening of the AFC regional office in Riyadh and the appointment of H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud as Honorary President.

"We are proud of the significant progress achieved by the Arab Fashion Council in Riyadh, as we announce today the firstFashion Week in the history of the Kingdom. We are excited to see the fruits of the effort to launch this event in a relatively record period, and we thank the global support shown by the International fashion community, which strongly reflects the firm position of Saudi Arabia not only as an economic force, but also as a cultural and creative hub. This is a new era that we are witnessing, an era where "only dreamers are welcome to join" to use the words of HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince ofTheKingdom ofSaudi Arabia."

H.H. PRINCESS NOURA BINT FAISAL AL SAUD, Honorary President, The Arab Fashion Council

This is latest move by the Kingdom to affirm its vision to transform the fashion and retail sector in Saudi Arabia into both a regional and global destination by encouraging trade exchange and global business in line with the Vision 2030. The nation offers significant investment opportunities and is uniquely placed connecting three continents, Asia, Europe and Africa, to act as a gateway to the world, for regional talent and for International designers wishing to enter the region.

" The first Arab Fashion Week in Riyadh, will be more than a world- class event, it is a catalyst through which we believe the fashion sector will lead other economic sectors such as tourism, hospitality, travel, and trade. Our retail sector is among the fastest growing in the world. Through our commitment we hope that we will be able to drive significant growth on the encouraging figures Saudi Arabia has achieved so far in this context."

MS LAYLA ISSA ABUZAID, Country Director for Saudi Arabia, The Arab Fashion Council

The AFC is building a strong foundation to establish a sustainable fashion infrastructure that will serve not just the region, but creative economies the world over.

"The launch of the Arab Fashion Week in Riyadh is an unprecedented step for the Arab Fashion Council. This historic move will propel the fashion sector in the Arab world to new heights. Today, we are a step forward towards achieving our goals of establishing a solid infrastructure for our regional fashion industry and providing prosperous opportunities for future generation of Arab designers."

JACOB ABRIAN, Founder & Chief Executive, The Arab Fashion Council

Leading regional and International brands are confirmed to participate during Riyadh Fashion Week. Headlining this inaugural event is the Italian brand Roberto Cavalli. GIAN GIACOMO FERRARIS, CEO of the Roberto Cavalli Group commented; "Saudi Arabia and the Pan-Arabic world has always embraced the Roberto Cavalli style, at the same time its rich culture inspired the brand profoundly.We are honoured by the invitation ofHH Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud and the Arab Fashion Council to open the very first edition of Arab Fashion Week in Riyadh and to be part of this historic moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

The General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia has also offered its full support to the milestone event.

Notes to Editors:

The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) is the world's largest not-for-profit organization, founded in 2014 in London, with the license of an International Extraterritorial Authority to develop and regulate the fashion industry in the 22 Arab Countries.

http://www.arabfashioncouncil.com

The General Entertainment Authority (EGA) was established by Royal Decree No. A / 133 dated 30/7/1437 AH in line with the program "Vision of the Kingdom 2030". The Authority seeks to develop, strengthen, organize and support a competitive infrastructure for the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, in cooperation with government and private entities.