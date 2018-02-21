

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), in its update on trading since the half-yearly results to September 2017, said that Reported Group revenue were up 10.7% in year to date period and Group revenue in constant currency and excluding the new SWR rail franchise rose 1.1% year to date.



The company noted that its outlook for adjusted earnings per share is slightly reduced overall, but there is no change to management's expectation of substantial cash generation for the year.



The Group notes that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law at the end of 2017 reduces the US federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. The ultimate impact of this change can only be determined once certain complex provisions in the Act are clarified, but it anticipates that the Group's effective tax rate will reduce to a mid 20's percentage in the current financial year, and that there will be no substantive impact on our expected cash tax payments.



