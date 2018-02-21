

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) reported a loss before tax of 62.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to a loss of 251.4 million pounds, prior year. Loss for the year from continuing operations narrowed to 69.2 million pounds from a loss of 231.9 million pounds. Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Parent was 0.8 pence compared to a loss of 15.0 pence. The Group reported underlying profit per share from continuing operations of 0.9 pence compared to a loss of 0.5 pence, previous year.



Preliminary fiscal year revenue decreased to 87.7 million pounds from 94.1 million pounds, a year ago. IFRS net rental income increased to 66.9 million pounds from 58.4 million pounds.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.0 pence per share to be paid on 23 May 2018 to shareholders on the register at 20 April 2018. Subject to SARB approval, the Board intends to offer a scrip dividend alternative.



