

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 14% to 229.4 million pounds from 201.4 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share grew to 95.3 pence from 101.3 pence a year ago.



EPRA earnings were 70.5 million pounds, up 12 percent from 62.7 million pounds last year. EPRA earnings per share grew 7 percent to 30.3 pence from 28.4 pence last year.



Rental income increased to 170.8 million pounds from 159.1 million pounds last year. Net operating income was 126.5 million pounds, higher than 116.3 million pounds a year earlier.



Like-for-like rental growth was 3.4%, compared to a growth of 3.8% in 2016.



Further, the company declared a final dividend of 15.4p to deliver a total dividend of 22.7p for the full year, an increase of 26% year on year.



Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Group, said, 'Looking ahead, the business remains in a good position. Reservations for the 2018/19 academic year are at record levels for this time of year, supporting our rental growth guidance of 3.0-3.5% on a like-for-like basis.'



Separately, Unite Group announced its intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately 22.2 million new ordinary shares in the Company, representing up to approximately 9.2 percent of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital.



