

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LLOY.L, LYG) Chairman Lord Blackwell said that the company's approach to reward aims to provide a clear link between remuneration and delivery of the Group's key strategic objectives, namely, becoming the best bank for customers whilst delivering long-term, superior and sustainable returns to shareholders. 2017 saw the Group's successful return to full private ownership, repaying the taxpayer's original investment of 20.3 billion pounds, plus an additional 900 million pounds.



The ordinary dividend increased to 3.05 pence per share, in line with the Group's progressive and sustainable dividend policy, with a share buyback of up to 1 billion pounds.



For the 2017 Group Performance Share, 2,000 pounds is paid in cash in March 2018, with the balance of the upfront 40 per cent delivered in Shares, 50 per cent delivered immediately in June 2018 and the remainder subject to holding until March 2019. The remaining 60 percent is deferred into Shares with 40 per cent vesting in 2019 and 20 per cent in 2020.



Executive salary levels are set in the context of all colleague salaries, for which a budget of 2.7 per cent was agreed, including funding to ensure a minimum salary award of £600 for eligible colleagues.



Salary increases for António Horta-Osório and George Culmer are set the budget for the wider colleague population, at 2 per cent. Juan Colombás took on a new role of Chief Operating Officer in September 2017 and accordingly it is proposed he receive a salary increase of 3.4 per cent to reflect the fact that the COO role is larger than his previous role as the Chief Risk Officer.



Awards for the 2017 performance period are expected to be made in March under the rules of the 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The 2018 awards will be subject to a three-year performance period with vesting between the third and seventh anniversary of award, on a pro-rata basis.



António Horta-Osório - During the year ended 31 December 2017, the Group Chief Executive served as a Non-Executive Director of Exor, Fundação Champalimaud, Stichting INPAR and Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, for which he received fees of £323,688 in total.



