

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index fell more-than-expected to 57.8 from 59.6 in January. The indicator signaled the slowest growth since October 2017 and stayed below the forecast of 59.2.



Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Rates of output growth softened in manufacturing and services sectors. The pace of expansion at manufacturers dipped below their service sector counterparts for the first time since November.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index slid to 57.9 in February from 59.2 in the previous month. The expected level was 59.0.



The manufacturing PMI dropped to 56.1 from 58.4 a month ago. The reading was also below consensus 58.0.



